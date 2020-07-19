'I refuse to bow down,' says Aaliya Siddiqui in her open letter to estranged husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui writes open letter to Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Aaliya Siddiqui, who has promised to expose Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui through her Twitter handle, has now written an open letter to her estranged husband. In the letter, she accused him of character assassinating her, and promised a fight.

In a lengthy post directed towards Nawazuddin, Aaliya, who now addresses herself as Anjana Kishore Pandey, wrote, “Every single thing or right I have sought in the family towards my own life’s existence and self respect .....& I have only ‘well planted’ mouthpieces having replied to me Every time for longest of my 10 years of my married life. Your brother in particular or then other brothers .. only faces changed. Your manager? Your hired PR machinery led fake news doing my character assassinations — time n again? Or your hired legal Councilors Or wives of those very brothers and their notices ....”

She also added, “While you believe in Quantity in the number of ill directed notices riding on misplaced sensibilities under the realm of your stardom .. I will only serve you with more quality and evidences in this fight ... as we go along ! & That’s a Promise of ... A fight of a mother ... A fight of a Wife .... A fight of a resurrected soul against all the tortures which I have faced at the hand of you /your family for 10 long years . With my heart where it belongs for the love of my kids. Anjana Kishore Pandey or Aaliya Siddiqui as the world might be knowing me , just as yet!”

Sharing the post, she wrote, "To A STAR who boastingly thinks he is INVINCIBLE under his own created enigma of stardom but failed miserably as a human being. ( let alone being a husband or a dotting father.)"

Aaliya Siddiqui had filed a divorce from husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui. After a lot of silence, Nawazuddin's lawyer cleared that the actor had responded to the notice.