'I reached home, was crying': Mrunal Thakur recalls being treated in ‘certain way'

‘Jersey’ star Mrunal Thakur opened up on her journey in the entertainment industry, she revealed that there were times when the way she was treated made her cry. The actress, who began her career with shows like ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti… Yeh Khamoshiyaan’ and ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, had complained to her parents.

Mrunal Thakur made her Bolly debut with the film ‘Super 30’ in the year 2019. She was seen opposite Hrithik Roshan in the film. While speaking to Bollywood Bubble about her journey, the actress stated, “When I was starting my career, there were times I was treated in a certain way and I reached home and I was crying. I told my parents that I don’t like this. They said, ‘Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you and get so inspired, that if that girl could make it, main bhi kar sakti hoon yaar (I can do it too).’”

“I am so thankful to my parents that jo cheez nahi bhi thi na (if I didn’t have something), my parents have taught me to work hard and get it. I am very thankful to them for that,” she added.

On the wrok front, Mrunal Thakur and Shahid Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming sports drama 'Jersey'. The sports drama features Shahid Kapoor as a failed cricketer and a helpless father who wishes to fulfill his son's wish to get a cricket jersey while Mrunal Thakur portrays the character of his working wife.

'Jersey' was initially supposed to release on 31 December 2021, but seeing the surge in the rising COVID-19 cases across the nation, the makers have postponed the film. The new release date hasn't been announced yet.