In a subtle manner, via his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he rarely speaks much about his family, as he prefers to maintain their privacy. Amitabh Bachchan's blog post is being seen by many as an answer to the speculations surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

Amid Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours and reports of his alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur, Amitabh Bachchan has finally addressed the unverified speculations that are floating on the Internet. In a subtle manner, via his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he rarely speaks much about his family, as he prefers to maintain their privacy. Amitabh Bachchan's blog post is being seen by many as an answer to the speculations surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.

In his recent blog post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and a sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life .. I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me .. Speculations are speculations .. they are speculated untruths , without verifications .. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in .. I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice .. and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society .. But untruths .. or selected question marked information can be a legal safeguard for them that inform .. but the seed of suspected belief is sown with this most used emblem .. the question mark ..?"

Veteran megastar Big B further added, “Write express whatever you like .. but when you follow it up with a question mark, you are not only saying that the write may be questionable .. but also quite surreptitiously wanting the reader to believe and expand on it, so that your write gets valued repeats .. your content is done, not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion ..the reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that be, give credence to the write ..and that is the writes business .. his or her commerce dependence ..fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands ..your conscience, if ever you have one, has been overridden .. ?"

On Wednesday night, the Bachchan family was again in the news after Aishwarya Rai shared a birthday post for her daughter Aaradhya, who turned 13 on November 16. The family's absence from the celebrations and photos have led many to believe that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours might have some truth to them.

READ | Amitabh Bachchan's post on birthdays goes viral as fans notice no mention of Aishwarya-Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya