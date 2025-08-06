‘I only promoted gaming app’: Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on ED probe, watch

Vijay Deverakonda told the media, while leaving the regional office of the central agency here, that he was summoned for questioning in the matter related to a gaming app and not the betting app.

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for four-and-a-half hours in the case relating to alleged promotion of illegal betting apps but he claimed that he was summoned for questioning about gaming app which he had endorsed.

The actor told the media, while leaving the regional office of the central agency here, that he was summoned for questioning in the matter related to a gaming app and not the betting app. The actor maintained that he endorsed a gaming app as gaming apps are legal, recognised by the government and licensed as a business. "There is a difference between gaming apps and betting apps," he said.

Vijaya Deverakonda said he gave the details sought by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. He furnished details like account, company and financial transactions. The ED officials asked him about the app he promoted, and he gave the details. He claimed that ED officials were satisfied with his explanation. When asked why the A23 app he endorsed was not accessible, he said legal apps will have geo-location lock.

"If you try to open in Telangana, you get a message that it is not allowed in this area. Some state governments have allowed this app. It works only in geographies where there is permission," he said.

The actor remarked that the governments and the courts decide what is right and what is wrong. Vijay Deverakonda was the second actor to appear before the ED in the case. The central agency questioned Prakash Raj on July 30 for five hours. Prakash Raj told the officials that he did not take any payment for an endorsement.

The officials took details about the advertisement he had done for a betting app in 2016.

Prakash Raj said he told the ED officials that he did not take any payment, as his conscience did not allow him. Prajash Raj reiterated that he did only one advertisement for a gaming app, but later realised that he should not have done it.

The ED recently summoned actors Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi in the case. Rana Daggubati was directed to appear on July 23, but he sought an alternate date. The agency has issued him a fresh notice, directing him to appear on August 11.

Manchu Lakshmi has been directed to appear on August 13. The four actors were among 29 celebrities booked by the ED on July 10 for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps. The agency filed an ECIR against 29 actors, influencers, and YouTubers for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms, in violation of the Public Gambling Act, 1867. The probe, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is based on five FIRs filed in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Film actors Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Nidhi Agarwal, Pranitha Subhash and Manchu Lakshmi, Ananya Nagella are among those who have been booked by the ED. Most of these celebrities were earlier booked by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police.

FIRs were registered against them at Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam police stations. In March this year, Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj and others were booked by Cyberabad police for allegedly promoting betting apps.

Rana Daggubati and Vijay Devarakonda had stated that they endorsed only legally permitted online skill-based games.

