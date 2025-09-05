Add DNA as a Preferred Source
I never went to school, took shower at friend's place': This actress was abandoned by father, left home at 21 with Rs 60 only, gave birth to 2 kids out of wedlock, she is..

Life ain't all about sunshines and rainbows. This is something that Sarika Thakur learnt at a very young age. From being abandoned by her father to her husband, the poor soul has seen it all.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 12:28 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

I never went to school, took shower at friend's place': This actress was abandoned by father, left home at 21 with Rs 60 only, gave birth to 2 kids out of wedlock, she is..
The child actor who became superstar still struggled at different stages
An actor’s life may look glamorous on screen, but behind that success lies a lot of hard work, dedication, and struggles. Today, let’s talk about Sarika, a National Award-winning actress who is now regarded as one of the veteran stars of Indian cinema. Despite many ups and downs, she has managed to sustain her stardom.

Sarika started working at 5 and never went to school

Sarika had a tough childhood. At just 5 years old, she took responsibility for her family and became the only earning member. She began her career as a child artist and appeared in films like Majhli Didi, Hamraaz, and Satyakam. As an adult, she made her debut with Rajshri Productions’ Geet Gaata Chal. By the time she was 15, Sarika had already become a star.

Since she started working so young, Sarika never went to school and was even abandoned by her father. Whatever she learned came from her film sets. In an interview, she said, “This was my destiny. Being part of cinema was my calling. At that time, I felt bad. Even today, I feel sad when I see child actors working so hard instead of going to school. But the good side was that the film industry became my school and college. The directors and actors I worked with became my teachers.”

When Sarika had to shower at her friend's place, slept in car

At 15, Sarika made her debut as a leading actress. Just when she thought life was getting better, she had to walk away from everything at the age of 21, with only Rs 60 in her pocket and a car. In an interview, she said, “I believe it was the right decision, not just for me but also for my mother. I think I realised it before others did, and I knew it was time to move on. Decisions like this don’t happen overnight—they come after a lot of thought.”

Life after leaving her mother and her savings was very difficult. Sarika shared, “I would go to a friend’s house to take a shower, and at night, I would sleep in my car.” She added, “Sometimes, when you truly need to do something, you find the courage within yourself.”

Relationship with Kamal Haasan

During the late 70s and 80s, Sarika gained popularity for her performances. Around this time, she got into a relationship with actor Kamal Haasan, who was still married to dancer Vani Ganapathy. Sarika became pregnant, which created a lot of controversy and criticism. The couple later married in 1988. They had two daughters, born out of wedlock—Shruti (1986) and Akshara (1991). However, the marriage did not last, and they got divorced in 2004.

Financial struggles and bankruptcy

In an interview, Sarika shared that during the COVID-19 lockdown, she went through serious financial difficulties. She was earning less than Rs 3,000 from theatre performances. Speaking to News18, she said, “When the lockdown happened, I ran out of money. Theatre only pays around Rs 2000-2700, which is not enough to survive. I had decided to step away from acting for some time, but the break that was supposed to be for one year ended up lasting five years. Those were still great five years for me.”

