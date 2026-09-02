'I never said Rani Padmavati was a coward': Swara Bhasker breaks silence after Jauhar remark, calls translation 'false'; Watch

Swara Bhasker has clarified her controversial Padmaavat comment, saying her statement was wrongly translated and she never called Rani Padmavati or women who performed Jauhar “cowards.”

Swara Bhasker has clarified her controversial Padmaavat comment, saying her statement was wrongly translated and she never called Rani Padmavati or women who performed Jauhar “cowards.”

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has responded to the controversy surrounding her recent remarks on the climax of Padmaavat, claiming that her statement was wrongly translated and a false narrative was being spread against her.

In a video shared on social media, Swara clarified that she never called Rani Padmavati or other women who performed Jauhar “cowards”, as claimed in several posts and reports.

“Maine kuch kaha tha jo ab sarasar galat tareeke se anuvadit ho raha hai aur jo ek jhooth bana kar failaya ja raha hai (I had said something that is now being translated in a completely wrong way and is being spread as a lie),” she said.

Swara says she never called Rani Padmavati a coward

Addressing the allegations directly, Swara said a video clip was being circulated with claims that she had called Rani Padmavati and other women who performed Jauhar “cowards.” “Main clearly ye kehna chahti hoon ki maine katai aisa nahi kaha ki Rani Padmavati kayar thin ya wo baaki mahal ki raaniyan aur auratein jinhone Jauhar kiya tha wo kayar thin.”

She then explained her original comments and translated her statements into Hindi to make her position clear. Hitting back at those criticising her, Swara said people should first understand or verify what she had actually said before spreading allegations against her.

“Jo log mujhe gaaliyan dena chahte hain, dijiye, lekin sahi cheez pe dijiye,” she added.

What did Swara actually say about Padmaavat?

Swara explained that her original comment was about how the climax of Padmaavat could affect the way rape survivors view themselves. “While watching the climax, I felt that god forbid if I would have been a rape victim, I would have felt like a coward that I did not kill myself.”

She said she made the statement in the context of rape and the social attitudes surrounding survivors. “Ham ek thriving rape culture ke beech mein rehte hain,” Swara said.

The actress questioned whether films should send a message suggesting that a woman's physical purity is more valuable than her life. “Kya hamein aisi film banani chahiye jaha hame ye sandesh ja raha hai ki ek aurat ki sharirik pavitrata uski zindagi se jyada mulyavan hai?”

Swara questions message for rape survivors

Referring to rape survivors, Swara questioned whether society should make them feel that dying would have been better than surviving. “Kyaa hame hamare jo rape survivors hain unhe ye sandesh dena chahiye ki tumhari jaan hi chali jati to behtar tha ki tum zinda bach gayi to ye buri baat hai?”

She also referred to the Nirbhaya case while speaking about women's strength and their will to survive. “Kabhi jo mahilaon ki jeene ki iksha hai use kam mat samjhiyega (Never underestimate a woman’s will to live),” she said.

Swara’s response to viral controversy

Sharing the clarification video, Swara wrote, "My video clip has gone viral and is being wrongly and falsely translated! I never said that Rani Padmavati or any woman who performed Sati was a coward. It is shameful that... media channels and people are repeatedly making false allegations and provoking people."

She concluded her post by writing, "Women have the right to live even after rape."