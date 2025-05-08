Despite falling in love, Rishi never told his family that he had feelings for Neetu or that he wanted to marry her.

You may have heard many stories about Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's love story. Interestingly, when Rishi was dating another girl, Neetu was just a very close friend. But over time, their friendship blossomed into love. The two first met on a film set, and although Rishi liked Neetu, he never actually proposed to her like a typical couple would.

Rishi and Neetu Kapoor went on to become one of the most iconic couples in the film industry. Neetu often shares sweet throwback photos, fondly remembering her late husband. They also delivered several hit films together.

Despite falling in love, Rishi never told his family that he had feelings for Neetu or that he wanted to marry her. Meanwhile, his sister and brother-in-law plotted a plan, and through this "trick," they managed to get Rishi and Neetu engaged and eventually married.

Rishi Kapoor was known in the film industry for his outspoken and straightforward nature. He would often speak his mind without hesitation, and many people were even afraid to speak in front of him. Whatever he felt, he would say it directly, without thinking twice.

He mentioned this candidly on Anupam Kher’s show as well as in his autobiography Khullam Khulla — that he never actually proposed to Neetu Kapoor for love. He also admitted, “Maybe I didn’t have the guts like today’s generation, like Ranbir Kapoor has. I could never gather the courage to tell Neetu ‘I love you’ and propose to her. But despite not proposing, there has always been deep love between us.”

Rishi Kapoor also wrote about his engagement in his autobiography Khullam Khulla. He shared that if it weren't for his sister Ritu, he might never have married Neetu Kapoor. In fact, Neetu herself had revealed this as well.

Rishi recalled that his sister Ritu secretly arranged his engagement without informing him. Both Neetu and her mother were aware of the plan. Rishi thought he was going to Delhi to attend someone else’s engagement, but his sister and brother-in-law had plotted a surprise , and to his shock, his own engagement was held there. It was all arranged by Ritu, and Rishi had no idea about it until it happened.