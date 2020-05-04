'I never have had that much to do in a film': Jacqueline Fernandez on first day on the sets of Mrs. Serial Killer

Jacqueline Fernandez is an actress who has always managed to capture the hearts of the audience with her magical performances on-screen.

However, in her new role as Mrs. Serial Killer, the actress had quite the fork on her road to acing the distinctive character in the film. She experienced and explored new things in acting. Speaking about the same Jacqueline said, "It was quite intimidating at first, especially on the first day on set. And when I found out that Manoj Bajpayee was in the film, I was like, “Oh no, I am so screwed. We shot for two months continuously. I have never done that before because I never have had that much to do in a film."

Her all-new film on OTT platform Netflix titled Mrs. Serial Killer released on May 1. Talking about her performances which also marks her debut on the OTT platform, Jacqueline left the audiences stunned with her performance. Everyone who has seen it had nothing less than praises for the actress. Jacqueline stepped out of her comfort zone and took up something completely different- a dark and layered character.

Jacqueline, speaking about what made her excited for the role, in a recent interview, said, "Very rarely do these things come along. I knew it'd require a lot of work." She further added, "Every single scene is intense, she is going through a roller coaster of emotions. It is such a great fulfilling experience, once for a lifetime."

Jacqueline's new dark grey avatar is being appreciated by everyone. The actress proves it once again of how versatile she is as an actress and the fact, that she can mold herself in any shape the character demands and will go to all lengths in achieving the perfection the character requires.