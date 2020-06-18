'I mourn quietly': Vidyut Jammwal responds to fan who asks why he didn't condole Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on Sunday caused a massive introspection among Bollywood celebrities. Almost every industry member took to Twitter and Instagram to offer their condolences to the actor's family. One actor who did not say a word about Sushant or anything related to his depression and suicide, was 'Commando' actor Vidyut Jammwal. The actor, when asked by a fan, stated that he mourns in silence.

Vidyut took to Twitter to clarify why he did not condole Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and untimely demise. He stated that neither Sushant nor his family would be reading the tweets, and thus questioned who should he write for?

Jammwal tweeted, "Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly."

Here's his tweet:

Silence speaks volumes if you stop & listen. Absent tears/ inability to write heartfelt eulogies and remembrances could also be a way of expressing grief,Neither the departed soul nor the family is reading the Tweets ,so who to write for? We all grieve and mourn- i do it quietly. https://t.co/YJks0oaV1D — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) June 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput took his life by hanging in his Bandra home on Sunday morning, as confirmed by his post-mortem reports. The actor was aged 34. The reason for Sushant's demise is yet unknown and thus various industry members would be questioned in regards to the same.