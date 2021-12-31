'I miss you Mr Pouty': Malaika Arora wishes Happy New Year to boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora is starting her New Year on a bleak note. She is missing her beau Arjun Kapoor, and she expressed her feeling on her social media. At first, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of him with Malaika on social media, wished new year to his followers, and said, "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead!"

A few minutes later, Malaika shared the same picture, but she mentioned Arjun's absence. In her caption, Arora added, "I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor ( ps. My pout is better than urs ) … happy new year."

The reason why Malaika is missing Arjun is that, reportedly, Arjun has been tested COVID positive. According to India Today’s report, Arjun and Anshula are found Covid positive, they are taking necessary precautions. According to their sources, Arjun Kapoor’s girlfriend Malaika Arora had also undergone a corona test. However, there has been no offical confirmation from Kapoor.

Apart from them, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have tested positive. Rhea updated about her health on Instagram and wrote, “Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird.”