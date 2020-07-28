I'm the only heroine who's worked with Sushant Singh Rajput twice: Swastika Mukherjee on 'Dil Bechara' co-star

Swastika Mukherjee is winning hearts with her performance in Dil Bechara directed by Mukesh Chhabra. But this is not the first time, the Bong beauty shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. Yes, the duo had worked together in the 2015 release Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! wherein SSR played the titular role and Swastika was seen as Angoori Devi. Now, in a video interview shared by her on Instagram, Mukherjee spoke at length about Sushant.

She stated, "I feel I'm the only heroine who's worked with Sushant twice. I kept telling him our stars are aligned. My first big film was with him, my second big Hindi film is also with him."

Talking about the equation she had shared with Sushant, Swastika also said, "Sushant would never refer to me as Swastika. I don't remember him calling me that. He would always call me Angoori or Angoori Devi."

She added, "But the Sushant from Byomkesh was different from Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he had just started in films. During Dil Bechara, he had already established himself as a star. But the greatest thing about Sushant is the actor in him always took risks. He built an entire career with several risks, whether it's Byomkesh or a Sonchiriya, they are not the stereotypical big films that stars would do. But he always managed to excel in every form."

Swastika concluded by saying, "I don't want to always talk about the negativity that surrounds his demise because he would hate people doing it. He was not a negative person. I want to remember the nice, happy positive things about Sushant."