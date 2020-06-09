'I'm styling the cover and most people seem to like it': Rhea Kapoor pens heartfelt birthday wish for Sonam K Ahuja

Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram page and shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister and actor Sonam K Ahuja.

Sonam K Ahuja is celebrating her birthday today and she has turned 35. Social media pages are flooded with birthday wishes for the actor from her family, friends and her fans around the world. One of the most awaited wishes was from her sister, stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor. Now, finally, the younger sister of Sonam took to her Instagram page and penned a long birthday wish for her with a series of photos.

Rhea wrote, "Happy birthday to my sister. There are countless things I wouldn't have (a career) or be (a stylist/producer) without you but I think the most valuable gifts you have given me are your belief in me and that lurking idealism that comes so easily to you. The way you trust me has taught me that that kind of faith is possible and worth striving for and your idealism has become part of my conscience pushing me to be better every day no matter how cynical I want to get."

She added, "They say never judge a book by its cover and with you, it's a conflict - I'm styling that cover and most people seem to like it. But what's under is delightful beyond what people can comprehend until they get to know you. You deserve everything you hope for and have worked for. I love you the most. Best friends forever."

In the photos, we see Sonam and Rhea chilling in their room, shopping together, childhood moment, eating cake with Anand S Ahuja and promotional event for Aisha.