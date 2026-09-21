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'I'm sorry Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif': Pakistani RJ apologises for body-shaming actress after superstar host bashed trolls on Bigg Boss 20

Trolls got an earful from Salman Khan for body-shaming Katrina Kaif, and now a Pakistani RJ admitted making a mistake by mocking the actress.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2026, 11:46 AM IST

'I'm sorry Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif': Pakistani RJ apologises for body-shaming actress after superstar host bashed trolls on Bigg Boss 20
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal (Image source: File photo, Twitter)
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When Bhai speaks, no one dares to go against it. Salman Khan's recent outburst on Bigg Boss 20, slamming trolls for body-shaming Katrina Kaif, made a Pakistani RJ realise his mistake. Dr Ejaz Waris, a Pakistani radio jockey, was among the people who mocked Katrina Kaif's post-pregnancy weight gain and joked about her postpartum phase after she appeared at Ambani Ganesh Celebrations. After last Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ejaz dropped a video, apologising for his remark, crossing the line in the context of comedy. He also said sorry to the fans of Salman and Katrina, who might have been offended by his gig. 

What did the Pakistani RJ say about Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan? 

Ejaz shared the video on his Instagram with the caption, "SORRY KATRINA KAIF, From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apologise to Katrina Kaif for my recent remarks. After Salman Khan mentioned it yesterday on Bigg Boss, I reflected and realised that my words may have hurt Katrina and many of her fans. Body shaming was never my intention. I'm also sorry to Salman Khan and to everyone who felt offended. Sometimes words come out wrong, and I genuinely regret mine."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@drejazwaris)

I shouldn't have said those words: Pakistani RJ

In the video, Ejaz said, "I was just watching this clip of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss in which he mentioned me and said that I shouldn't have said such things to Katrina. And after this, I really felt that I shouldn't have said all those things. I am a huge fan of Salman and Katrina too, but I don't know in what flow I said those things in the recording. I just joked a bit for the hook of the video, but a lot of people are hurt because of my words."

He further added, "I am really sorry, Katrina Kaif, if my words have hurt you, and sorry to everyone whose heart broke because of my reel. I know I said this in a very casual way without any intention of body shaming, but I don't know in what flow I said those words." Ejaz concluded the video, wishing Katrina and Salman to stay rocking. 

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