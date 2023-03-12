Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

'I'm not sample size': Priyanka Chopra recalls crying before Nick Jonas after being body shamed

Priyanka Chopra sat down with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kick-off of the festival, and recalled what had happened to her one day before.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

'I'm not sample size': Priyanka Chopra recalls crying before Nick Jonas after being body shamed
Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was left in tears in front of her husband Nick Jonas after being body shamed for not being sample size. Taking part in a panel at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, the actress revealed that a hurtful body shaming was the cause of her breakdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Friday, March 10, Priyanka sat down with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kick-off of the festival, and recalled what had happened to her one day before. "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband, and my team," she confessed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

"..., and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size," the 40-year-old actress continued sharing her thoughts on being body-shamed. "And that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2," she added.

Unfortunately, the incident was not a first for Priyanka. "I've been told many things that are difficult to hear," she candidly stated. "In my job, the pressure is so intense you can`t really show the chinks in your armour." Aside from being body shamed, The White Tiger actress pointed out other kinds of demeaning comments thrown at her.

"I have had times when I may have said something, and it's been misconstrued," she explained, "and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human." The Unfinished author further gave advice on how to deal with hateful comments.

"I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and surround yourself with people who care about you, and not about what you can bring to the table and not about what you can do for me," she said. "People who want to see you smile and be enriched. It doesn`t have to be a room full of people, I can count them on my hands," she said. (With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
World's 10 highest paid models: Here's how much Kendal Jenner, Gigi Hadid earn
From Mayanti Langer to Karishma Kotak- A look at beautiful female anchors who have graced the IPL
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.