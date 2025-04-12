At 67, Sunny Deol is exchanging punches with an army of baddies in Jaat. But TV actor Shalin Bhanot said something to the action star that left him irritated.

Sunny Deol is currently entertaining the masses by unleashing his wrath with his 'Dhai kilo ka haath' in Jaat. A day before the release, the team held a premiere in Mumbai and it was attended by several celebrities from Bollywood and TV. Actor Shalin Bhanot, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, was also among the attendees. Shalin was also among the few who got a chance to meet Sunny. However, when Bekaboo actor met Gadar actor, he said something that left the veteran superstar visibly miffed. Sunny Deol is 67, but his screen presence and convincing action make him look nothing less than 40. During the movie premiere, Shalin said something, that made Sunny reply, "I'm not old."

A clip of their conversation has been shared on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, Sunny Deol greets an enthusiastic Shalin during the screening. Sunny shook his hands, and then Shalin said, "Even at this age, what energy you have." Sunny heard him, and after a few seconds, he said, "I'm not old." Shalin couldn't hear him, so Sunny repeated, "I'm not old." Shalin realised that he goofed up and looked embarrassed. Sunny also looked away from him, but then he smiled and continued talking to him. The video went viral in no time.

Watch the viral video

About Jaat

Jaat is Sunny Deol's first film after Gadar 2. For this film, he has collaborated with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Casandrra, and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The film was released with positive reviews and favourable word of mouth on April 10.

On the first day, Jaat earned Rs 9.50 crores, followed by a slight drop, collecting Rs 7 crores on Friday. The movie is expected to perform well over the weekend, and a Rs 30-crore weekend is definitely on the cards.

Also read: Jaat movie review: Dear Bollywood, learn how to utilise true potential of Sunny Deol from South, he breathes fire, bring mass mayhem