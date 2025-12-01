'I'm not greedy like Dharmendra': This actor openly criticised action superstar, helped him in his struggle, started career in same year, yet did only..., he is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far

Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...

Exclusive | Apurva Agnihotri on Sehar, why he chose TV after working with Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, why he doesn’t want Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin 2.0

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Stats comparison in ODIs, Tests, T20Is and IPL

Who is Jay May? Man being hand-fed dessert in viral video, alleged son of Chinese billionaire Jack Ma

Hari Chandana: A role model officer of action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate, Delhi HC tells concerns of Major Mohit Sharma's parents should be...

Dhurandhar to get delayed? Ranveer Singh film yet to receive CBFC certificate

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means

Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...

HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...

Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'I'm not greedy like Dharmendra': This actor openly criticised action superstar, helped him in his struggle, started career in same year, yet did only..., he is...

When Dharmendra was busy giving back-to-back hits, one of his contemporaries, another star, criticised him and called him and Shashi Kapoor 'greedy'.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 05:31 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'I'm not greedy like Dharmendra': This actor openly criticised action superstar, helped him in his struggle, started career in same year, yet did only..., he is...
Dharmendra with Manoj Kumar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Dharmendra is known as the first superstar of Bollywood. The late action superstar has an unbeatable record for 50 years. The epitome of stardom he witnessed was a dream of his contemporaries, and is still admired as an unachievable dream by the present actors. Dharmendra started his career in 1960, and in the next 4 years, he started giving out multiple hits in a single year. When the He-Man of Bollywood was on a spree of churning hits and blockbusters, his contemporary criticised him, and we on to call him "Greedy." This actor, who is also a talented filmmaker, started his career with Dharmendra, but unlike the action superstar, he did only a few films. 

    The actor who called Dharmendra 'greedy' was...

    Manoj Kumar, popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar', once called Dharmendra and Shashi Kapoor 'greedy'. In a candid chat with Subhash K Jha, Manoj reflected on his take on stardom and why he's confined to only directing and leading 30-odd films. Explaining his philosophy, Manoj said, "I am not a greedy film person, even as an actor. While my contemporaries Dharmendra and Shashi Kapoor acted in nearly 300 films each, I've hardly done 35 films in my entire career." 

    When Manoj Kumar helped 'struggling' Dharmendra

    In another chat, Dharmendra's elder son, Sunny Deol, recalled how Manoj uncle helped Papa when he was struggling in Bollywood. "Papa was struggling, as compared to Manoj's uncle. One day, Uncle was buying clothes for himself, and Papa accompanied him. Uncle chose some shirts for Papa, gave them to him, and said in Punjabi, "Eh kuch kaameez tere lai (These are a few shirts for you)." Sunny acknowledged Manoj's gesture and said, "Main aisa pyaar dhundta hoon, but aaj kal hai nahi."

    Also read: Dharmendra's hush-hush funeral was his wish? Hema Malini REVEALS superstar's final days were 'cruel, hurtful': 'He never wanted to be seen...'

    Manoj Kumar's demise: An end of an era 

    Months before Dhamendra, Manoj Kumar passed away on April 4, 2025, at 87. Reportedly, Manoj died due to chronic heart-related complications, with decompensated liver cirrhosis listed as a secondary cause.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it means
    Now, you might be logged out of WhatsApp every 6 hours, here's why and what it m
    Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Shehbaz Sharif balks at signing Defence Forces Bill?
    Can Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir stage coup as Sharif stall disappears...
    HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned after Haryana man fails to...
    HR88B8888: India's costliest number plate worth Rs 1.17 crore to be reauctioned
    Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Here's what we know so far
    Will Hardik Pandya return to action with IND vs SA T20I series? Know here
    Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer; Samantha Ruth Prabhu worked with them in The Family Man and...
    Meet Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru's filmmaker partner, software engineer
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu first met Raj Nidimoru while she was married to Naga Chaitanya: From secret dating to wedding, a look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu marries Raj Nidimoru: A look at their relationship
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimoru in Coimbatore
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shines in red bridal saree for her wedding with Raj Nidimor
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru, worked with Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn; they were married for...
    Meet Shhyamali De, ex-wife of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second husband Raj Nidimoru
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thamma to The Girlfriend, movies, shows to be released THIS week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other OTT platforms
    Latest OTT releases (December 1-7): From Thama to The Girlfriend, movies, shows
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series
    Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement