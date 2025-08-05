Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, twins Krishna and Aadiya seek blessings at ISKCON temple in London; kids' ethnic outfits win internet

India's most successful child actor played childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan, quit acting to work in..., now has Rs 200 crore net worth, his daughter works in Hollywood as..

Hansika Motwani deletes wedding video, photos with husband Sohael Khaturiya, fuels divorce rumours

Meet man, who becomes richer than Ambanis, Adani overnight after Rs 11356000 crore gets credited to his account mysteriously, know what happened exactly

TMC vs TMC: Kalyan Banerjee attacks Mahua Moitra after announcing his resignation as party Chief Whip in Lok Sabha

Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face, leaves fans shocked

Meet actress who became overnight star after debut at just 16, gave superhits with all three Khans, quit acting at peak of her career after..., then made comeback with..

Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England series, says 'a tour that asked...'

Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…

Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her

Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more

Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more

Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...

Mohit Suri takes the modest route and refuses to take credit for their success.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 01:01 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘I’m not a kingmaker’: Saiyaara filmmaker Mohit Suri says he doesn’t create stars, can't give talent to...
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Director Mohit Suri has always made it a point to work with newcomers and has gone on to turn them into stars through his cinema. Actors like Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, their way to stardom goes through the cinema of Mohit Suri.

And it’s not just the stars that we see on the screen, but also the ones working behind the screen, music composers like Mithoon and singers like Arijit Singh. However, Mohit takes the modest route and refuses to take credit for their success.

The director spoke with IANS to celebrate the success of his latest release Saiyaara, which has become a rage turning its lead pair of Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday into overnight stars. Mohit refrains from calling himself a “kingmaker”.

He told IANS, “I don't believe you can make talent. You can discover a talent. It's like a star, it always existed in the sky, millions of light years away, the light was taking some time to reach you. And you finally reached you and you discovered it on your telescope. You didn't create it, it was always there, it was there before you. It is all the talent of singers that I've found. If I didn't find them, someone would have. Maybe I was just a medium. What I have, maybe, is a great eye to discover. Maybe I'm more like Vasco de Gama or Christopher Columbus. I discover something but I don't create it. Talent has to be found”.

He further mentioned, “I cannot give talent to someone who doesn't have it. So my job is that to find a Faheem, find an Arijit from all over the globe and even when it comes to composers, I mean there are many people that I don't even want to mention who got a break somewhere else but I've supported them, people who I met long back and I knew they were going to do well”.

“So I just feel in fact what that makes me realise and when they especially do well is I feel validated”, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Beyond Supersonic: India unveils BrahMos-II, a new age of Hypersonic warfare
Elon Musk-owned EV giant Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know how much it will cost
Elon Musk-owned Tesla launches charging stations in THIS city, Know its cost
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply, last date and more
Didn't crack UPSC exam? 230 new vacancies announced in EPFO: Check how to apply,
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes the internet by storm
Watch: WCL owner Harshit Tomar’s surprise live proposal to Karishma Kotak takes
India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
India's richest producer is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her lavish home is valued at Rs…
Inside Saina Nehwal’s Hyderabad mansion: Luxurious living room, trophy room, her
Kajol turns 51: A look at DDLJ actress' multi-crore net worth, swanky car collection, lavish properties, more
Kajol Turns 51: A peek into her wealth, luxurious cars, lavish properties, more
Rashmika Mandanna's fierce avatar, Deepika Padukone's regal look: Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Bollywood posters that let women speak without a word
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle, investments and more
Arpita Khan flaunts Rs 72 lakh Birkin bag: Know about her luxurious lifestyle
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE