'I’m looking forward to facing the camera, hope I haven't forgotten acting': Rishi Kapoor

It has been over 10 months since veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York for the treatment of cancer. Now that he is free from the disease and is recovering pretty well, he's eagerly waiting to be back in India and face the camera. The actor recently opened up about how he feels post the treatment. He also spoke about how he told his wife Neetu Kapoor that he hopes he hasn't forgotten acting.

Rishi Kapoor was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times, "I feel very fresh and geared up to do any kind of work. My batteries are all charged and I’m looking forward to facing the camera. I just hope I haven’t forgotten acting. Right now, I don’t know if my work will be welcomed or if people are going to trash me. When I was going through treatment, I had a few blood transfusions. And I told Neetu that I hope with the new blood, I haven’t forgotten acting.”

The actor had left the country for his treatment, soon after his release Mulk, in which he starred along with Taapsee Pannu. A number of celebrities from the tinsel town have visited Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in New York. Some of them include Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora among others.

The veteran actor expressed his gratitude and thanked them all for showering their love and blessings. He was further quoted as saying, "I am much better and free of cancer. It’s in remission so it’s just a natural process. But I feel indebted to everyone who came to see me. I have no words to express the love, prayers and blessings I’ve had from my fans and friends through messages and various people. I have no words to express my joy.”