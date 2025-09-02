'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Nora Fatehi has achieved a new milestone by securing 86 million monthly listeners on YouTube Music, placing herself in the list of top singers and musical artistes.

Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has reached 86 million monthly listeners on YouTube, marking a significant milestone in her music career. Her songs have gained traction across different regions, with listeners coming from outside India as well.

Fatehi has previously found international success with projects like Snake, her collaboration with Jason Derulo, which crossed 130 million views, and Oh Mama! Tetema with Rayvanny, which drew attention for its Afrobeat influences. These tracks have contributed to her growing presence in the global music space.

Reacting to the news, Fatehi said she was surprised by the figure: “I just found out something incredible – 86 million monthly listeners on YouTube. I had no idea YouTube even did monthly listeners. Oh my god, that’s insane… I’m a little shocked right now. But that’s outstanding. Thank you guys for streaming my music and listening to my stuff.” She also mentioned that she has new music scheduled for release in October.

Nora's audience growth has been largely organic, with listeners adding her songs to personal playlists in addition to their presence in clubs and events. This steady expansion reflects how her music has managed to cross linguistic and cultural barriers. On the work front, Nora will soon be seen in KD: The Devil.