'I’m keeping you for myself': Sonam Kapoor reveals how her love story with Anand Ahuja actually began

Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with her love Anand Ahuja in 2018. The couple was dating for a long time and they tied the knto soon after making their relationship official. The weddign was among the most memorable events of 2018, with A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and others adding zest to the ceremony.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja now opened up to Filmfare and told them about how the relationship between Anand Ahuja and her really began. “My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, ‘I don’t want to date anybody. I don’t believe in marriage and all this nonsense’. I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy’,” she said.

The concept of 'opposites attract' really worked in Sonam Kapoor's favour. She further went on to reveal, “Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand… the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend… like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more.”

“Then one day I got a Facebook request from Anand saying, “Hey! Are you still single? Because so and so is still single and if you’re ever in London, please connect with him.” That message came at 2:30 am. I messaged him saying that first you shouldn’t be messaging me so late in the night. I’m like a school teacher in matters like these. Don’t mess with me so late in the night. And if the friend is interested then he should message me himself. Why are you messaging me? That’s how the conversation started. We began talking on the phone. Then we met. Two weeks later, we were talking on the phone when I asked him, “Do you still want me to talk to your friend?” He said, “No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I’m keeping you for myself,” she said, while making us aww over Anand's possessiveness.