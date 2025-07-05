'I’m Indian, first and foremost': Sharad Kelkar reacts to Hindi-Marathi conflict, says 'all Indian languages are..'

Sharad Kelkar reacted to the ongoing Hindi-Marathi conflict and emphasised that 'all Indian languages are beautiful'.

Actor Sharad Kelkar, popularly known for his voice roles in Baahubali (Hindi dub), has shared a strong opinion on the growing language conflicts between different states of India. During the event of his upcoming show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the actor emphasised that he prefers to stay away from politics. However, he also stated that all Indian languages are “beautiful”.

'I'm an Indian, first and foremost': Sharad Kelkar

While speaking to IANS, Sharad said, "Honestly, I don’t want to get into political matters. I have no interest in it. Ask me about acting, and I’ll talk. Ask me why I haven’t done a Marathi film, and I’ll answer. But this isn’t about personal will or preference. I believe all Indian languages are beautiful. I’m Indian, first and foremost”.

Sharad Kelkar on why he's the highest-paid TV actor

The actor was also asked if he is the highest-paid actor on his upcoming show, to which he responded by saying, “I’ve been working for over two decades. I’ve earned my place, and yes, I charge for it. What’s wrong with that? If someone is earning well, people should be happy—not jealous. It’s a sign of achievement. If an actor returns to television, it’s because they have value. No one’s calling you back just for nostalgia—you have to bring something to the table."

The Hindi-Marathi conflict

Ever since the Maharashtra government passed the GR (Government Resolution) about the 3-language policy, making Hindi the mandatory third language from Class 1 to 5. Several political parties like Shiv Sena (UBT), Raj Thackrey's MNS, and Congress emphasised that it would undermine the Marathi language. Though, Maharashtra government revoked the GR, for the past few weeks, MNS volunteers have been creating ruckus in the state, attacking shopkeepers and people who refuse to speak in Marathi. This heated scenario has created tension in Maharashtra.