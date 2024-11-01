Throwback when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan broke her silence on marrying a tree before tying the knot with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often referred to as the "Beauty with Brains" of the 90s, may not appear in films as frequently today, but her fan following remains immense.

People eagerly await a glimpse of her. Throughout her career, she has worked in several remarkable films, but her personal life has also attracted significant attention, whether it was her relationship with Salman Khan or her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan.

After her breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai grew closer to Abhishek Bachchan. In 2007, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony. However, there has been a rumour surrounding their marriage that Aishwarya had married a tree.

In an interview with NDTV, she spoke about this and said, "Some of (the furore) was expected, but some of it we didn’t even dream (of). There were a couple of incidents, but why give it any more attention."

She further added, "Yes, there was so much of that. I just thought it was so unnecessary. To dedicate the kind of prime time, the kind of newsprint, the kind of magazine cover stories for all of that was very unnecessary. The wonderful part was that as a family, we are solid. We are all in the public eye, and we have ample opportunity to voice ourselves, but instead of adding to the din, we decided to have the father of the family… Paa did meet the media at a very decided point in time way after the wedding, and answered all the queries.”

She mentioned, “It’s shocking. While we would like to imagine that it is a passing phase, it gets logged. And I recognised it at times when you get to travel abroad, of which there is an ample opportunity… So, you’re constantly interacting with international media, and when they start wondering at the sheer ludicrous nature of everything, like, ‘You got married to a tree, and you have this huge curse on you?’ You just think, ‘Oh my god, where am I going to start…’”

