‘I'm a coward in real life’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaks silence on quitting OTT

Nawazuddin Siddiqui attended the International Emmy Awards 2021 on Monday. He was nominated for his role in the Netflix film Serious Men, directed by Sudhir Mishra. Despite not winning, the actor was one of three Indian nominees, alongside Vir Das for his Netflix special and Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya. In a recent interview with India Today, the actor discussed his recent remark that hinted he does not want to work in OTT projects.

“I am doing a lot of films for OTT. I am sitting here because of Netflix. OTT platforms have given us all international recognition. We get to showcase our talent there for the whole world to see. In my statement, I was talking about some production houses that randomly make anything. It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don’t want to do anything that looks like a serial,” he said.

Nawazuddin said that it is his work that keeps him alive. “I am made for this. That’s why I feel I am an escapist and can’t face real life. When I am shooting, I start feeling as if that world is real. In real life, I am a coward. When I am in my character, I can at least speak the truth through him. In real life, I can’t do that because a lot of things can happen,” he said

In an earlier statement to Bollywood Hungama, he was quoted as saying, “It’s become ‘dhanda’ for big production houses and actors”.