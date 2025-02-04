Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Aryan's debut series The BA***DS of Bollywood at the 'Next On Netflix' event.

Shah Rukh Khan proudly called himself a 'star' after he was asked about his possible producer duties in his son Aryan Khan's upcoming debut directorial series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled Aryan's debut series The BA***DS of Bollywood at the Next On Netflix event. It is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Studios. The event was hosted by Manish Paul and comedian Sumukhi Suresh.

The Jawan actor humorously compared the difference between a producer and an actor. During his speech at the event, he said. "Mai aise naam ka producer hoo. Mera kya simple as hah yrr. Ye sab producer, director, writer, production, nhi. I am just a Bloody Star. Music better hota. Producer ke peeche thodi na music aata hah. (Translation: I am just a namesake producer. I have a simple belief. This producer, writer, production, director, no. I am just a bloody star. Behind the producer there is no music which the actor enjoys)"

Further during the speech, the Jawan actor shared that he had watched a few episodes of the series and said that he loved the content. "I just want to thank all the colleagues I have who participated in the series. They have done so well. I watched a few episodes of the series. It's extremely funny. I love funny things. Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hah, takleef ho jaati hah. Maine jokes karna chod diya. Maine ye virasat apne better ko de diya. Maine kha jaa beta ,baap ka naam raushan kar. ( People often take offence to my jokes so I have stopped joking. I have passed this 'Virasat' to my son Aryan and told him 'Go make your father proud')" said SRK.

While unveiling the project, SRK said he was happy to see such a large press gathering in a long time. He also prayed that his children who are taking their first steps in showbiz receive at least 50 per cent of the love which he has been blessed by the audience over the years.

"It is my prayer that even if they get 50 per cent of the love that I have received, then it will be a lot from them," said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan sported an all-black outfit for the event which included a black shirt and pants. He paired his outfit with sunglasses. In the visuals, the 'Jawan' actor looked dashing as he greeted his fans and press at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the event with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan.

