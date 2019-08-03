'I love you, miss you', Trishala Dutt gets emotional remembering her late boyfriend

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt is going through a tough time right now. The star kid's Italian boyfriend passed away on July 2, 2019, and she took to her Instagram page to share the heartbreaking news. Trishala had shared photos of him and wrote, "My heart is broken. Thank you for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have met you & beyond blessed to have been yours. You will live in me for eternity."

Now, it's been a month, since Trishala lost her boyfriend and she shared a photo posing with him in his remembrance. In the photo, they both are seen all smiles while posing for the camera. Trishala captioned her post as, "#iloveyou #imissyou"

Check out the photo below:

A couple of days back, Trishala had shared a photo of herself and wrote about how she collected all her broken pieces and attended a wedding amidst difficult times. She stated, "It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him."