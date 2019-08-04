'I love the idea of being in a relationship': Sonakshi Sinha

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I love the idea of being in a relationship': Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke about how she misses being in a relationship. She also shared that though she misses being in a relationship, she is not chasing love at this point in her life...

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 12:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sonakshi Sinha has been neck deep in promotions of her latest release Khandaani Shafakhana. The actress who plays the character of Baby Bedi in her latest offering, is pretty guarded about her love life and prefers to keep it private. Sonakshi doesn't speak much about her personal life even during her interactions with the media. 

In the past couple of months, a number of her coleagues like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have taken the leap and tied the knot. When Sonakshi was quizzed if she's looking for her Mr Right as well, she told Bombay Times, "So many of my peers have found their partners and I’m very happy for them. I’ve just realised that everything I chase evades me. I’m like any other girl who has thoughts and dreams about romance and relationship."

She added, "I love the idea of being in a relationship and I could be in one forever. I miss having a relationship in my life, but at this point, I’m not chasing love. Love will have to come looking for me."

Sonakshi has earlier confessed in an interview with IANS that she has dated a celebrity in the past and nobody knows about it. She was quoted as saying by the agency, "My parents want me to date a susheel ladka and no one from the Bollywood film industry is like that. I have dated a celebrity and the world doesn't know."

On the work front, after Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will next be seen in Mission Mangal. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi among others. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 15 this year. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't miss the twist': This funny meme video related to AI will leave you in splits, watch!

7 Common Mistakes to Avoid in Share Market Trading

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav flaunt Team India's new jersey ahead of Windies series, fans react

Mukesh Ambani can get Rs 10 thousand crore business from ‘India’s cheapest’ phone, analysts predict

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

5 most iconic outfits worn by Lisa Kudrow on Friends that would totally rock today

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE