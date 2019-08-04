'I love the idea of being in a relationship': Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha recently spoke about how she misses being in a relationship. She also shared that though she misses being in a relationship, she is not chasing love at this point in her life...

Sonakshi Sinha has been neck deep in promotions of her latest release Khandaani Shafakhana. The actress who plays the character of Baby Bedi in her latest offering, is pretty guarded about her love life and prefers to keep it private. Sonakshi doesn't speak much about her personal life even during her interactions with the media.

In the past couple of months, a number of her coleagues like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma have taken the leap and tied the knot. When Sonakshi was quizzed if she's looking for her Mr Right as well, she told Bombay Times, "So many of my peers have found their partners and I’m very happy for them. I’ve just realised that everything I chase evades me. I’m like any other girl who has thoughts and dreams about romance and relationship."

She added, "I love the idea of being in a relationship and I could be in one forever. I miss having a relationship in my life, but at this point, I’m not chasing love. Love will have to come looking for me."

Sonakshi has earlier confessed in an interview with IANS that she has dated a celebrity in the past and nobody knows about it. She was quoted as saying by the agency, "My parents want me to date a susheel ladka and no one from the Bollywood film industry is like that. I have dated a celebrity and the world doesn't know."

On the work front, after Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi will next be seen in Mission Mangal. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi among others. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 15 this year.