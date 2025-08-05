‘I love Pankaj Tripathi’: Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help

MP Mahua Moitra shared how much she adores Pankaj Tripathi, revealed she even tried to reach out to him

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently opened up about her love for Hindi films and her admiration for actor Pankaj Tripathi during an interview with India Today. Known for her bold statements in politics, this time she showed a different, more personal side of herself as she talked about her favourite movies and actors.

Speaking about the films she enjoys, Moitra said, “I watched the Munnabhai series, and I’ll watch it again. I loved Vicky Donor. And I absolutely love Pankaj Tripathi." She didn’t just stop there. Her admiration for Tripathi, especially for the kind of intense roles he plays, was quite evident. “I’ve watched the entire Mirzapur series,” she said, adding that she was truly impressed by how he handles dark and gritty roles.

“I think he’s the coolest actor. I loved him in Mirzapur, and even in Gangs of Wasseypur. I love the mean, bad roles he plays,” she added.

At one point, Moitra even tried to reach out to him. She wrote him a heartfelt note expressing her admiration and hope to meet him over coffee. Laughing as she shared the moment, she said, “I said I’m a big fan, and I’d love to meet you. But apparently, he lives in Alibaug and doesn’t meet anyone for coffee.” The note was handed to him by a female TV anchor who was going to interview Tripathi.

That wasn’t her only attempt to connect with the actor. Mahua also turned to BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for help. She asked him for an introduction, and he agreed. “I asked Ravi for an introduction,” she recalled. “He actually made me speak to him on the phone. But I was so shy, I forgot I’d even sent him a note!" Despite the excitement, the moment caught her off guard. “I was so excited, but I barely spoke,” she admitted.

While Mahua Moitra shared her fan-girl moment, Pankaj Tripathi continues to impress audiences on screen. His latest film was Metro In Dino, where he starred alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. He was also seen in Criminal Justice Season 4, adding another strong performance to his career.