UP floods: Heavy rains hit 17 districts, over 350 houses damaged, thousands of families displaced; check details

Meet woman, who left high-paying NASA job to crack UPSC exam in 5th attempt with AIR..., her name is...

Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to shocking weapons charge

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes BIG step to rescue hostages in Gaza, to direct military on...; fires attorney general as pressure mounts

US considering new visa rule, applicants may have to submit bond of Rs...

Spain-bound Ryanair flight delayed for two hours after passenger caught...

'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

'I love Pankaj Tripathi': Mahua Moitra says she wrote him a letter, asked for coffee, requested Ravi Kishan to help

MP Mahua Moitra shared how much she adores Pankaj Tripathi, revealed she even tried to reach out to him

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 07:47 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra recently opened up about her love for Hindi films and her admiration for actor Pankaj Tripathi during an interview with India Today. Known for her bold statements in politics, this time she showed a different, more personal side of herself as she talked about her favourite movies and actors.

Speaking about the films she enjoys, Moitra said, “I watched the Munnabhai series, and I’ll watch it again. I loved Vicky Donor. And I absolutely love Pankaj Tripathi." She didn’t just stop there. Her admiration for Tripathi, especially for the kind of intense roles he plays, was quite evident. “I’ve watched the entire Mirzapur series,” she said, adding that she was truly impressed by how he handles dark and gritty roles.

“I think he’s the coolest actor. I loved him in Mirzapur, and even in Gangs of Wasseypur. I love the mean, bad roles he plays,” she added.

At one point, Moitra even tried to reach out to him. She wrote him a heartfelt note expressing her admiration and hope to meet him over coffee. Laughing as she shared the moment, she said, “I said I’m a big fan, and I’d love to meet you. But apparently, he lives in Alibaug and doesn’t meet anyone for coffee.” The note was handed to him by a female TV anchor who was going to interview Tripathi.

That wasn’t her only attempt to connect with the actor. Mahua also turned to BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan for help. She asked him for an introduction, and he agreed. “I asked Ravi for an introduction,” she recalled. “He actually made me speak to him on the phone. But I was so shy, I forgot I’d even sent him a note!" Despite the excitement, the moment caught her off guard. “I was so excited, but I barely spoke,” she admitted.

While Mahua Moitra shared her fan-girl moment, Pankaj Tripathi continues to impress audiences on screen. His latest film was Metro In Dino, where he starred alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. He was also seen in Criminal Justice Season 4, adding another strong performance to his career.

