The most talked about love triangle which has fans left wondering to date is the one between Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan. The trio was last seen together in the 1981 film Silsila during which there were also rumours of an affair between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. While Amitabh Bachchan has always denied having any relationship with the veteran actress, Rekha's bold confession from a 1984 interview is currently going viral on social media.

In an interview with Filmfare in November 1984, Rekha shared details about Amitabh Bachchan's denial of his romance with her. Rekha also revealed if the two love each other. Rekha was quoted as saying, "Why should he have not done it? He did it to protect his image, to protect his family, to protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me – that's it! I don't care what anybody thinks."

Rekha further added, as reported by Bollywoodshaadis.com, "If he'd reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he's said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn't want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?"

In another bold statement, despite Amitabh Bachchan's continuous denial, Rekha said, "Nothing else matters. But as long as I'm with that person, I don't care. I cannot identify myself with anyone else. Don't publish this. For he'll deny it. Then I'll affirm it. Then there will be a statement from his camp saying, 'No, no. she is nuts like Parveen Babi.' Then I'll say 'No, no. Parveen Babi is not here, but here I am to issue a statement.' Anyway, why should I be talking to you about my personal life? I am a very creative person. I have lots of interests. People love talking about my personal life. But I want to keep it to myself. Mr Bachchan is important to me, not to anybody else."

