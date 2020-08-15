'I'll want to give him benefit of the doubt', Anupam Kher reacts to Mahesh Bhatt being targeted in Sushant death case

Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt collaborated for the first time in their 1984 hit film, 'Saaransh'

Anupam Kher is one of the few celebrities who is seeking justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. He has been sharing photos and videos in support of Sushant and his family. The veteran actor tweeted, "As a fellow actor and as a member of the film industry or just as an ordinary citizen of this country I feel it is important that #SushantSinghRajput’s death gets a proper closure. We owe that much to his family, friends & fans. So #CBIforSSR is an important campaign." n the other hand, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has been targetted by many after Sushant's death and he was even called in by Mumbai Police for interrogation.

Now as per reports in BollywoodLife, during an interaction with a television channel, Anupam Kher was asked about Mahesh Bhatt's alleged involvement as cited by many. To which the actor stated, "I am thankful to him for what he has done for me. Till he one day comes and tells me, or till he is proven otherwise, I will want to give him the benefit of the doubt, only because of the background that I come from. I am not blind, but I will not say anything. I have been taught by my parents and grandparents to not bite the hands that feed. I am grateful to him."

Anupam further shared, "As an outsider, it is very difficult to see what has happened. If none of us could figure it out, I don’t want to call him up and ask him what has happened. He is a person who likes to give advice, and he has given me advice so many times when I’ve reached out to him. Maybe the advice is right now being construed in such a manner that it is looking very strange and suspicious, but I think he doesn’t need my help, he will deal with his battles."

Kher made his debut in Bhatt's directorial Saaransh released in 1984.