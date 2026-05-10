FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
MK Stalin Responds To CM Vijay’s Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt Claim | TVK News| DMK |

MK Stalin Responds To CM Vijay’s Rs 10 Lakh Crore Debt Claim | TVK News| DMK |

Did CSK restrict political banners at Chepauk during LSG clash? Here's the truth

Did CSK restrict political banners at Chepauk during LSG clash? Here's the truth

MK Stalin Says DMK Won’t Oppose Vijay Government For 6 Months

MK Stalin Says DMK Won’t Oppose Vijay Government For 6 Months

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more

Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'I'll always be your little boy': Bobby Deol's special message for Prakash Kaur on Mother's Day melts hearts

Bobby Deol may go ruthless and badass on the screen, but deep inside his heart, he's still a mumma's boy, and his latest social media post proves it.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2026, 04:46 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'I'll always be your little boy': Bobby Deol's special message for Prakash Kaur on Mother's Day melts hearts
Bobby Deol with Prakash Kaur (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bandar', is celebrating Mother's Day with a heartwarming post. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his mother, Prakash Kaur, in which he can be seen embracing his mother lovingly. He wrote in the caption, “No matter how old I get, I'll always be your little boy. Happy Mother's Day, my precious Maa”.

Mother's Day is a celebration dedicated to honoring mothers and maternal figures for their love, sacrifice, and influence in shaping families and society. Beyond celebrations, the occasion also serves as a reminder of the emotional strength and unconditional support mothers provide throughout life. It remains one of the most widely celebrated family-oriented occasions across the world. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

Meanwhile, Bobby will be next seen in Bandar, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the poster boy of the modern parallel Hindi cinema. Coming off a series of impactful performances, Bobby Deol takes on the lead role in this intense drama. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios. 

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. With a talented team behind it and a strong cast, Bandar is shaping up to be one of the most exciting theatrical releases to watch out for in 2026.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The film is touted to explore a wrongful imprisonment case, delving into themes of power, corruption, and systemic failure. The film is expected to be raw, politically charged, and grounded in realism. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 5, 2026 in cinemas.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Did CSK restrict political banners at Chepauk during LSG clash? Here's the truth
Did CSK restrict political banners at Chepauk during LSG clash? Here's the truth
Explained: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru are hosting Mumbai Indians in Raipur instead of Chinnaswamy Stadium
Explained: Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru are hosting Mumbai Indians in Raipur
'I'll always be your little boy': Bobby Deol's special message for Prakash Kaur on Mother's Day melts hearts
'I'll always be your little boy': Bobby Deol's special message for Prakash Kaur
MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay's first speech after oath: 'Don't deceive people who voted for you'
'Don't deceive people': MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay's first speech
Watch: Preity Zinta performs seva in langar hall at Golden Temple, backs Punjab Kings for playoff push
Watch: Preity Zinta performs seva in langar hall at Golden Temple, backs Punjab
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement