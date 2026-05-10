'I'll always be your little boy': Bobby Deol's special message for Prakash Kaur on Mother's Day melts hearts

Bobby Deol may go ruthless and badass on the screen, but deep inside his heart, he's still a mumma's boy, and his latest social media post proves it.

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bandar', is celebrating Mother's Day with a heartwarming post. On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his mother, Prakash Kaur, in which he can be seen embracing his mother lovingly. He wrote in the caption, “No matter how old I get, I'll always be your little boy. Happy Mother's Day, my precious Maa”.

Mother's Day is a celebration dedicated to honoring mothers and maternal figures for their love, sacrifice, and influence in shaping families and society. Beyond celebrations, the occasion also serves as a reminder of the emotional strength and unconditional support mothers provide throughout life. It remains one of the most widely celebrated family-oriented occasions across the world.

Meanwhile, Bobby will be next seen in Bandar, helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the poster boy of the modern parallel Hindi cinema. Coming off a series of impactful performances, Bobby Deol takes on the lead role in this intense drama. The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and backed by Zee Studios.

The ensemble cast of the film also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosle in pivotal roles. With a talented team behind it and a strong cast, Bandar is shaping up to be one of the most exciting theatrical releases to watch out for in 2026.

The film is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The film is touted to explore a wrongful imprisonment case, delving into themes of power, corruption, and systemic failure. The film is expected to be raw, politically charged, and grounded in realism. The film is set to release in cinemas on June 5, 2026 in cinemas.