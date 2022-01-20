'I know she has bad days': Hrithik Roshan shares mother's workout videos, calls her the inspiration to 'get better'

Actor Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in our country, and he's also someone who kept his spirit high, even after going through various turmoil. Well, Hrithik's 'don't-give-up' attitude is a blessing that comes from his parents, and the latest post of the actor proved it. Hrithik shared a carousel post where we see Hrithik's mother, Pinkie Roshan working out with dedication. From rope-pulling to slider hip flexion, Mrs Roshan aced it like a pro, and it's hard to believe that she's 68-year-old.

The 'Krrish' shared the post with a prolonged heartful message that says, "To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta . So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day."

The actor further asserted that 'it's never too late,' "My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them. It’s NEVER too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it."

Hrithik's mother is a 'Fighter' herself. Last year in October she had tested Covid positive and then won the battle against the virus with bravery. Her regime truly send inspirational vibes, and it proclaims the fact that we all can be a better version of ourself, all we need is the dedication to push it.