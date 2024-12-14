The couple, who were in a relationship for a few years, got married on December 4, following all traditions. Before the wedding, Naga Chaitanya, in an interview, also revealed if Sobhita would continue to work in films after her marriage.

The film industry recently witnessed the grand traditional Telugu wedding ceremony of Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya on December 4 at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. Several photos and videos of the ceremony went viral on social media soon after the power couple tied the knot. Now, Sobhita's sister Samanta has shared some unseen photos from the SoChay wedding, calling Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala the most dignified couple she knows.

Sharing some photos from the ceremony, Samanta wrote for her 'Akka and Chay', "This was such an emotional moment for me.. love you so much Akka Only I know how you love and how much you do for the people in your life. To the most dignified couple I know Akka and Chay."

The couple, who were in a relationship for a few years, got married on December 4, following all traditions. Before the wedding, Naga Chaitanya, in an interview with Zoom, also revealed if Sobhita would continue to work in films after her marriage.

When Naga Chaitanya was asked if Sobhita would continue with her career in films as he would with his, Naga Chaitanya said, "Yes, absolutely!" Speaking fondly of Sobhita Dhulipala's family, Naga Chaitanya then said, "Like every Telugu household, Sobhita’s family too is very cultured and affectionate. I am treated like a son. There has been a lot of comfort and many things in common from the get-go. Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well. I’m sure our bond will be even stronger with time."

