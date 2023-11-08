Headlines

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

WC 2023 semifinal qualification scenarios: Australia reach semis; New Zealand, Pakistan, Afghanistan in 3-way battle

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Uber driver who earned Rs 23 lakh by cancelling most rides, started driving 6 years ago, his plan is…

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Kerala dog's heartrending wait outside hospital for dead owner reminiscent of Japan's Hachiko, watch

8 top saree looks of Nita Ambani

List of records broken by Glenn Maxwell vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup

8 Hollywood stars who are Shah Rukh Khan fans

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Bigg Boss 17: Neil-Aishwarya spat at each other, latter says 'shut your mouth'

Mizoram assembly polls 2023: CM Zoramthanga failed to cast his vote due to EVM malfunction!

Shocking! CRPF jawan on poll duty injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Sukma | Election 2023

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

Three of Us movie review: Avinash Arun's moving drama contains acting masterclass from Jaideep Ahlawat, Shefali Shah

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Neelam Kothari Soni and Bobby Deol were in a relationship with each other, even before he made his acting debut in 1995. Her first movie was released 11 years earlier in 1984.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Neelam Kothari Soni, more famously known as just Neelam, and Bobby Deol have revived their careers in the last couple of years, thanks to the influx of OTT content. While Neelam starred as herself in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Bobby has grabbed eyeballs through his sincere performances in the MX Player series Aashram, the ZEE5 film Love Hostel, and the Netflix film Class of '83.

The two actors are also connected through their past. Neelam and Bobby were in a relationship with each other, even before he made his acting debut in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat. On the other hand, Neelam had made her Bollywood debut 11 years earlier in the 1984 release Jawaani.

After Neelam and Bobby's relationship ended, there were speculations if his dad and legendary actor Dharmendra was the reason behind their split. In an interview with Stardust Magazine, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress revealed that she broke up with Bobby as she wasn't sure whether he would be able to make a successul career in Bollywood.

"Believe me, this decision has nothing to do with either family. I just kept thinking about ultimately ending up as a star-wife – and the thought nagged me so much that it began haunting me. You know the thought of getting involved with a guy who’s getting into films...he hasn’t even started....I just felt scared", Neelam had said.

She had also added, "Terribly scared. I can’t explain the fear, I thought, might as well finish it now. I couldn’t bear the thought of something going wrong later. It would have been too late. I see it happening all around me, to all the star wives. Okay, so I decided late, very late, I agree. But still, not too late."

It was in 1996 when Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja and has two grown-up sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Neelam had married Rishi Sethia, son of a businessman in 2000 and got divorced. She then had a second marriage with the actor Samir Soni in 2011 and they adopted a daughter two years later, Ahana Soni.

READ | Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

MedAlliance, a pioneering medical device startup, acquired by Cordis of USA in a landmark USD 1.135 billion deal

Mahindra XUV 400 electric SUV available with Rs 3.5 lakh discount ahead of Diwali, check details

Chhattisgarh Elections 2023: Voting for 20 seats in phase 1 today, 60,000 security personnel in place

Sam Bahadur trailer: Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Sam Manekshaw has fans calling him 'greatest actor of his generation'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE