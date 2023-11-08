'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Neelam Kothari Soni and Bobby Deol were in a relationship with each other, even before he made his acting debut in 1995. Her first movie was released 11 years earlier in 1984.

Neelam Kothari Soni, more famously known as just Neelam, and Bobby Deol have revived their careers in the last couple of years, thanks to the influx of OTT content. While Neelam starred as herself in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Bobby has grabbed eyeballs through his sincere performances in the MX Player series Aashram, the ZEE5 film Love Hostel, and the Netflix film Class of '83.

The two actors are also connected through their past. Neelam and Bobby were in a relationship with each other, even before he made his acting debut in the 1995 romantic drama Barsaat. On the other hand, Neelam had made her Bollywood debut 11 years earlier in the 1984 release Jawaani.

After Neelam and Bobby's relationship ended, there were speculations if his dad and legendary actor Dharmendra was the reason behind their split. In an interview with Stardust Magazine, the Hum Saath Saath Hain actress revealed that she broke up with Bobby as she wasn't sure whether he would be able to make a successul career in Bollywood.

"Believe me, this decision has nothing to do with either family. I just kept thinking about ultimately ending up as a star-wife – and the thought nagged me so much that it began haunting me. You know the thought of getting involved with a guy who’s getting into films...he hasn’t even started....I just felt scared", Neelam had said.

She had also added, "Terribly scared. I can’t explain the fear, I thought, might as well finish it now. I couldn’t bear the thought of something going wrong later. It would have been too late. I see it happening all around me, to all the star wives. Okay, so I decided late, very late, I agree. But still, not too late."

It was in 1996 when Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja and has two grown-up sons, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol. Neelam had married Rishi Sethia, son of a businessman in 2000 and got divorced. She then had a second marriage with the actor Samir Soni in 2011 and they adopted a daughter two years later, Ahana Soni.

