'I hope the result is different': Ranbir Kapoor on Shamshera being compared to Thugs Of Hindostan

Shamshera- Thugs of Hindostan

After a hiatus of four years, Ranbir Kapoor will return to the big screen with mega-actioner Shamshera. The Yash Raj Films production is based on the backdrop of pre-independent India, where the British are ruling over Indians, and an outlaw dacoit challenges the rule. Well, right from the day the trailer of the film has been dropped, there is a section of the audience who finds similarities between Shamshera and Thugs Of Hindostan.

The 2018 Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer was also based on the similar theme of the British Raj, and both the films are backed by the same production house. So, the similarities become more pertinent. However, the lead cast Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and director Karan Malhotra has shared their views on it and stated that both films are poles apart. During the recent interaction, Karan shared that he doesn’t think there is any accurate reference point to what Shamshera has eventually become in its complete form. He said, "Yes, it is a period film. We have British Raj in it, there is a tribe too. It has action... but when you see the film... it will still feel like today’s film.” He continued, “You watch an American film like Braveheart (1995) and, you still enjoy them despite... being your period or historical films. You still like the picturisation, the mounting of it. I would say that Shamshera would fall into that category of experience.” Malhotra added.

Even Vaani Kapoor agreed with Malhotra and added her take on it. "It’s a very different film from Thugs of Hindostan... or any other film. It is a different concept with a different director, different cast, it's a different vision altogether." Kapoor feels that it would be unfair to compare any film with any other film in the past or future. "I hope every film gets its due respect and credit,” asserted Kapoor. The leading star Ranbir Kapoor gave an honest and apt reply to the comparison, he said, "I agree with them, but I just hope the (box office) result is different.” Shamshera will hit cinemas on July 24.