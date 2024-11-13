When asked what dish she makes the best, Abhishek Bachchan said that Aishwarya Rai makes the best desserts. Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about Aishwarya Rai's pehli rasoi and the halwa that she made during the ritual.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been constantly grabbing headlines for the past few months because of their unending divorce rumours. The couple, who got married in 2007, are speculated to be living separately amid unverified speculations of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Now, amid these controversies, a heartwarming interview by Abhishek Bachchan has gone viral on social media there he could be seen talking about his wife's cooking skills.

A few years back, Abhishek Bachchan, at an event, spoke about Aishwarya Rai's cooking and said that whatever his wife makes, she makes it with a lot of love, and therefore, everything is amazing. Abhishek Bachchan was quoted as saying, "Till date, I am being very honest, I haven't tasted anything of hers that I haven't liked. The emotion with which it is prepared is far more important for me than the taste."

When asked what dish she makes the best, Abhishek Bachchan said that Aishwarya Rai makes the best desserts. Abhishek Bachchan also spoke about Aishwarya Rai's pehli rasoi and the halwa that she made during the ritual. Abhishek Bachchan said, to date, he has tasted nothing like that.

"She actually makes fantastic desserts. I still remember as soon as we got married she had cooked this delicious Halwa as the first meal, as per the Bengali tradition," he said.

Amid the ongoing speculations about Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, his words of affirmation for his wife are sure to delight fans. For the unversed, Abhishek married Aishwarya in a private ceremony in April 2007. The couple are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan.

