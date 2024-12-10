Arjun Kapoor shared that the past five years have been tough for him.

Actor Arjun Kapoor expressed that he feels there is "love out there for" him. In a recent interview, he opened up about how he patiently waited for a long time to receive love and appreciation.

In a conversation with Masala.com, Arjun shared that the past five years have been tough for him. He said, "I have waited for a long time patiently and respectfully to be loved and appreciated. I think my debut was met with so much love, somewhere, I just wanted to rekindle that feeling. I’m just taking it one day at a time. Whether it’s in interviews or just regular people who call me by the character’s name; you want to feel validated.

He further mentioned, "So I’m really enjoying this phase. There is a positivity, an energy, an excitement, and genuine love. You still have to work hard on the next opportunities and pick the opportunities responsibly."

Arjun Kapoor mentioned that he believes that there is love out there for him. He stated, "I have also believed that there is love out there for me. There are people who want to cheer for me and want to support me. I’m talking about the paying audience at this point, along with the industry and the media. Perhaps, the surge of goodwill and excitement comes from ‘good prevailing over evil’ in that sense. Eventually, there are enough good people, and there’s enough goodness in this world where they are backing you. The last couple of years or even the last five years have been difficult for me."

Arjun Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Singham Again where he played the antagonist and earned praise from both critics and audiences. Speaking about his journey and personal growth, Arjun Kapoor, in a recent interview with SCREEN, spoke about his fears amid his break up with Malaika Arora and said, "Everyone has their fears. For me, it would be losing loved ones. I have faced a lot of loss in life, so I wouldn’t like to lose more. That also shows up in my behaviour from time to time. Otherwise, I am quite fearless, and that comes with being empowered with this opportunity that I made the most of."

Arjun Kapoor also shared how his time in the industry has shaped him. He said, "You constantly evolve as an actor. Sometimes you let go of things that you were holding on to. Age teaches you a lot about your profession. There is patience that comes, and you make better choices for your own sanity. 12 years have helped me evolve into a much better actor. I have done both good and bad work and it has helped me get better."