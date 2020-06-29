'I have tried to have a distinct voice in cinema': Anushka Sharma on success of 'Bulbbul', 'Paatal Lok'

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma are on a dream run after producing two back to back successful projects for two different OTT platforms, Pataal Lok and the recently released Bulbbul. They have garnered immense appreciation for taking the leap in producing clutter-breaking content that's edgy, cool, gritty, and disruptive.

The producer duo helms Clean Slate Filmz that also has projects like NH10, Pari, Phillauri, and now Pataal Lok and Bulbbul under their belt.

Talking about the same, Anushka recently said, "We have tried to be disruptive storytellers who would give audiences something new that they would have never seen before. It comes organically to both Karnesh and me and I'm glad people are loving our edgy attempts aimed at breaking the content clutter in India."

She further added, "All my career, I have tried to have a distinct voice in cinema through my choice of films and roles and the content I'm producing with Karnesh at Clean Slate Filmz is only an extension to the kind of script choices I would make otherwise. We were sure that our production house would need to stand apart with projects that audiences would not find any earlier reference point. We wanted our projects to be gritty, edgy, cool, and most distinctively fresh."

On the other hand, Karnesh says that he is thankful for all the love that the audiences have shown them. "Anushka, I and the entire team of Bulbbul and Paatal Lok are delighted with the audience reactions to our projects. We always believed in the content we were creating to be different so it gives us a huge sense of accomplishment to see the feeling resonating with audiences too. We thank everyone who has taken the time out to see our film. It gives us wind beneath our wings to keep experimenting with stories and genres and give people something new and fresh each time they see our projects," he said.