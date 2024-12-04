Amid speculations that Jee Le Zaraa has been shelved, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a new update on the film.

Of late, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has stayed from Bollywood movies. However, she is expected to begin shooting for Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Currently, the actress is filming for the second season of her international series Citadel. Recently, she opened up about her upcoming lineup of Hindi movies and updated on Jee Le Zaraa.

Priyanka revealed that she has been actively involved with filmmakers to finalise her next Hindi film. She hinted at her next project but didn’t divulge details. "Not joking, I meet many filmmakers here, read scripts. I have actively been looking for something I want to do in Hindi. This year was really busy for me. But I have something up my sleeve; I will leave it at that,” she told Hindustan Times.

The Citadel actress has been long associated with Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa. She is set to star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the movie. Though the makers have not yet updated about its filming, speculations were rife that the film was shelved. When asked Priyanka about the same, she reacted, “You will need to speak to Excel (Entertainment, Farhan Akhtar’s production house) about that.” For those unaware, Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021, and since then there has been no development or announcement on the film.

Earlier, Zoya Akhtar, who is set back Jee Le Zaraa addressed the delay saying that the alignment of the three actors, their dates, and Farhan are the reasons which is subsequently affecting the film’s shooting schedule. Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the Bollywood film, Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. It's been more than five years since the actress has appeared in any Hindi film. In Hollywood, she will next be seen in Head of State and Citadel 2.