'I have never done...': Smriti Irani reveals why she returned to acting with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot

Tulsi Virani, one of the most loved daughters-in-law of the TV industry, is now returning to entertain people with the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. After years, Smriti Irani is now ready to win people's hearts with her acting in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which is all set to release on July 29. While everyone is waiting for Smriti Irani to make a roaring comeback to television, some are also left wondering about the future of her political career. In a recent interview, former Union Minister Smriti Irani revealed the reason behind her return to the world of acting.
Why did Smriti Irani make an acting comeback with the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?
In a recent interview with the Indian Express, Smriti spoke openly about her decision to return to acting and the changing entertainment industry. "It is a limited series. I was keen to have a partnership with a cohort led by Uday (JioHotstar vice chairman Uday Shankar), who has a background in news and has seen Delhi from up close, and of course, Ekta (Kapoor). She has undergone a huge creative journey… (I wanted to ) see how she would perceive things from today’s perspective, issues that are relevant to today’s youth, to today’s times. Knowing that it is a limited series, how can you not work and enjoy the benefit of this combination coming together? I have never done OTT before. I am more in an observation mode with an expectation to act," she said.
Talking about how things have changed on a TV show's set over the years, Smriti Irani said that this time around, she had to sit down with the younger generation to do a reading. "A decade ago, when I used to do acting, there was never any preparation. Now, there is a lot of it. When I sat with them, they wanted to know the political discourse, state politics, how Parliament functions, how legislation is done, etc. Not just actors, but the writers, creative directors, too. I felt it became less of a media workshop, more of a political workshop," she said.
Will Smriti Irani leave politics for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi season two?
When asked how she would balance her political career along with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Smriti Irani confidently said that she has been doing it for many years and should have no problem now. Smriti Irani was quoted as saying, "I had a break only when I became a Cabinet minister. But I am so glad that as a Cabinet minister, I became so prominent that people never envisioned me as anything but a minister. I had organisational responsibility even in 2003. When I was national secretary twice and national president of the (BJP) Mahila Morcha, I was in the media even then. But my role as a Cabinet minister became so prominent that people have forgotten my other roles."
She further added, "I may be the only one who has had a role in the multimedia age of politics, done legislation across five ministries, and created political history in Amethi. A whole generation has grown up in the last 10 years. They see me only as a politician, but before that, too, I played a fictional character."
About Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is all set to premiere from July 29 at 10.30 pm on Star Plus and JioHotstar. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor and her mother, Shobha Kapoor, under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.