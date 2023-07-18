'I have heard enough falsehoods': Zeenat Aman recalls 'cruel statements' about her

Zeenat Aman, in her recent post, penned a note on 'falsehoods and cruel statements' about her.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, on Monday, took to Instagram and penned a long note on public perception and false narratives. The 71-year-old actress has unmasked many facets of the industry ever since she joined Instagram.

In her latest post, she wrote, “Public perception is a funny thing. When you are famous, complete strangers imagine that they have an intimate knowledge of your character and life story. Many also feel entitled to the sort of gossip and judgment that would elicit their own moral outrage were the tables turned.”

She further mentioned, “in my 50 years in Hindi cinema I have read and heard enough falsehoods and cruel statements about myself to fill a book. I have no inclination to list and counter each one of these because they simply do not merit so much of my attention. Now I know the usual response to such an assertion is - well if you choose to be in the public eye, then deal with the gossip. To which my reply is - yes, I have and will continue to deal with it. But I will also not hesitate to say that spreading loose gossip and false information says much more about the speaker than the one who is spoken about!”

“Alright, that’s enough lunchtime lecturing for the week! I truly appreciate all of you who enjoy my Instagram handle, and share such kind and thoughtful messages and comments with me. I’m unable to reply to them all, but I do read them. Have a lovely week, everyone,” she concluded.

One of her fans commented, “Lecture away! It's always good to have women speak their mind against bigoted people who we have all been targets of. When one woman stands, she stands for all of us and now when she does so on social media it's even more pronounced.”

Another said, “You’ve handled the gossip with utmost grace and dignity. You are a class apart Zeenat.” The third person commented, “You might have invited a lot of malicious gossip but even they were back-handed compliments to your evident power as a woman and an actor. In this honest and compassionate world that seems to be evolving, your influence is undeniable.”