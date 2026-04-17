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Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

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'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls, slams them for mocking her after 'delivering a baby', advices 'learn to be little kind'

Patralekha was recently spotted at the screening of her production, Toaster. Patralekha looked different, and the new mommy became a soft target of trolls. However, she didn't hold back and gave a strong reply to naysayers.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 12:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'I have gained weight': Patralekha hits back at trolls, slams them for mocking her after 'delivering a baby', advices 'learn to be little kind'
Patralekha
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    Actress-producer Patralekhaa has slammed social media pages for body shaming her, saying that she has recently given birth while simultaneously working on two films. She also urged them to show empathy and kindness instead of passing judgment.

    The actress took to her Instagram stories section to call out the harsh scrutiny. She stressed that her body's changes are a natural part of pregnancy. The actress wrote: "Pap pages! What's happened to me!? is that I have just given birth!" Giving a sharp answer, she added that she has not "sat and eaten a mountain".

    "Yes, I have gained the weight, which seems like an unnatural phenomenon to you all. I have not sat and eaten a mountain, I just delivered a baby and produced two films simultaneously, which are not easy jobs," said Patralekhaa, who is married to actor Rajkummar Rao.

    Patralekha

    The actress, whose maiden production is "Toaster", concluded: "If I could, I would not be this way. But that's how my body has reacted to pregnancy. For God's sake, please learn to be a little kind." It was on November 15, last year, when Rajkummar and Patralekhaa embraced parenthood for the first time. They shared the news of the arrival of their baby girl, whom they have named Parvati Paul Rao.

    Also read: Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment

    Rajkummar first laid eyes on Patralekhaa in an advertisement. At first glance, he found her to be really cute and wished to meet her someday. Finally, the two met as they shot for Hansal Mehta's 2014 drama "CityLights". During the filming, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa ended up falling for one another. After being in a relationship for some time, the 'Maalik' actor proposed to his ladylove in October 2021 and finally tied the knot in November 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in the presence of their family and close friends.

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