Arjun Kapoor is currently enjoying the success of his latest release Singham Again where he played the antagonist and earned praise from both critics and audiences. Speaking about his journey and personal growth, Arjun Kapoor, in a recent interview with SCREEN, spoke about his fears amid his break up with Malaika Arora and said, "Everyone has their fears. For me, it would be losing loved ones. I have faced a lot of loss in life, so I wouldn’t like to lose more. That also shows up in my behaviour from time to time. Otherwise, I am quite fearless, and that comes with being empowered with this opportunity that I made the most of."

Arjun Kapoor also shared how his time in the industry has shaped him. He said, "You constantly evolve as an actor. Sometimes you let go of things that you were holding on to. Age teaches you a lot about your profession. There is patience that comes, and you make better choices for your own sanity. 12 years have helped me evolve into a much better actor. I have done both good and bad work and it has helped me get better."

"I don’t get as emotional as I used to. I have become that way in the last few years, which is better. I am more calm and patient. I don’t regret anything. But I would tell my younger self that you don’t need to be in a rat race, and just work for the sake of it. You can take care of yourself, nourish yourself, enjoy life a bit more, and hold on to those moments. I just kept working because that time I didn’t know any better," he said.

