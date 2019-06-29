Headlines

'I have certain social responsibility, but as artistes we have freedom': Former lead Tara Sutaria on 'Kabir Singh'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is minting a lot of money despite all the negativity surrounding the film

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 29, 2019, 11:15 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh is one of those movies that have gained the most out of negative publicity. The movie has been bashed left, right and centre for being misigynystic. It however still gather Box Office collection and is soon slated to enter Rs. 150-crore-club.

While Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani finally appeared on screen for the remake of Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy's remake, another female lead was supposed to play Kiara's role previously. Tara Sutaria, who appeared in Student of The Year 2 earlier this year with Tiger Shroff, was approached to play the female lead in Kabir Singh. She opened up to Mumbai Mirror about the role and whether she regrets the decision of leaving the movie or is happy with it.

"As a woman, a human being and an artiste, I know have a certain social responsibility, but as artistes we also have a certain artistic freedom and the right to express as we please. It's on the audience as to how they interpret that. Personally, I am a fan of both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh," Tara told the daily.

For the unintiiated, Tara left the project citing date issues. Apart from Student of The Year 2, the actress had also bagged Milap Zaveri's Marjaavan. She appears in the movie alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

