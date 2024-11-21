Born Diana Kurien, Nayanthara changed her name when she entered the film industry. In 2011, she changed her religion at an Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been married since June 2022. They are parents to two children - Uyir and Ulagam.

South superstar Nayanthara, born Diana Mariam Kurian, belongs to a Malayali Syrian Christian family. She was brought up as a Syrian Christian by Malayali parents in Bangalore. In addition to having an illustrious career in films, Nayanthara also has a glorious personal life. Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan fell in love after they worked together on Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The duo then tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2022. Their wedding was initially supposed to take place at the Tirupati temple, however, due to logistical issues it was then shifted to the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa in Mahabalipuram.

Their wedding ceremony was organised by Shaadi Squad, also known for managing weddings of other stars like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal. Now, Nayanthara, for the first time has opened up about her wedding with Vignesh Shivan in her Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Nayanthara also shared her wish to have a Hindu wedding after converting from Christianity to Hinduism. She said, "Because I am a born Christian, my mom always wanted to see me in that Christian attire – the wedding gown kind of a thing. But, since I have become a Hindu, and we have to do a Hindu wedding, I just thought it should be like a beautiful mix of both a Hindu and a Christian wedding. So we kept it a Hindu wedding with an English touch."

Born Diana Kurien, Nayanthara changed her name when she entered the film industry. In 2011, she changed her religion at an Arya Samaj Temple in Chennai.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have been married since June 2022. They are parents to two children - Uyir and Ulagam.

READ | 'Kash ye Aishwarya ke liye...': Amitabh Bachchan shares early review of 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's film, netizens react