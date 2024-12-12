At an event in Chennai to promote his film, Miss You, Siddharth answered questions not only about Pushpa 2 but also clarified if he had any issues with Allu Arjun. Siddharth cleared the air, once and for all, congratulating the makers of Pushpa 2 on their success.

Since its theatrical release, Pushpa 2: The Rule has been dominating the box office. Just yesterday, the Allu Arjun starrer became the fastest film to mint Rs 1000 crore, just 6 days after its release. Amid the massive success of the film, actor Siddharth's comments about the promotional event for the film in Patna went viral on social media. Now, Siddharth has addressed the controversy, providing clarification.

At an event in Chennai to promote his film, Miss You, Siddharth answered questions not only about Pushpa 2 but also clarified if he had any issues with Allu Arjun. Siddharth cleared the air, once and for all, congratulating the makers of Pushpa 2 on their success.

Hindustan Times quoted Siddharth as saying, "I have a problem with the word ‘problem’ itself and don’t think I need to clarify on the same. Congratulations to the team of Pushpa 2 for the success." He further added, "The bigger the crowds that gather, the better. Let’s hope that the crowds will come to theaters also. Cinema needs to be healthy."

Siddharth’s comments went viral a couple of days ago after he reacted to a large crowd gathering at the Pushpa 2 promotional event in Patna drew criticism. Siddharth said that crowds gathering in India is common and it is not a telltale sign of a film's quality or performance.

M9 News quoted Siddharth saying, "In our country, even a JCB digging site attracts a crowd. So, people gathering to see Allu Arjun in Bihar is not something extraordinary. If they organize, crowds will be there."

