'I hang my head in shame': Javed Akhtar expresses major disappointment, lashes out at 'respect' given to Taliban minister in India

Javed Akhtar has expressed his anger over Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi's six-day visit to India and the reception he's receiving from the Indian government.

Veteran screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar has made a bold reaction, slamming the "respect and reception" that has been given to Afghan Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during his visit to New Delhi. The Sholay co-writer went on to say that he wants to "hang" his head in shame. For the unversed, Muttaqi is currently on a six-day visit to India, the first such trip to the country by a Taliban leader since the group seized power in Afghanistan in 2021.

On Monday, Akhtar took his thoughts to X and shared, "I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception that has been given to the representative of the world's worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists."

I hang my head in shame when I see the kind of respect and reception has been given to the representative of the world’s worst terrorists group Taliban by those who beat the pulpit against all kind of terrorists . Shame on Deoband too for giving such a reverent welcome to their “… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 13, 2025

After the UN Security Council's Taliban Sanctions Committee approved an exemption to the travel ban imposed on the Taliban leader, Muttaqi visited India. Amir Khan was subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze, and arms embargo, listed by the UN Security Council on January 25, 2001. India has not yet acknowledged the Taliban set-up and has been pitching for the formation of a truly inclusive government in Kabul.

Netizens' reaction to Javed Akhtar's tweet

Javed's strong words took the internet by shock. While many netizens applauded Javed for going all-out and slamming the move made by the Indian government. A few netizens continue to defend the government's decision and troll the veteran writer. A netizen wrote, "Is this only about the Taliban? Why don’t we question the restrictions on women entering mosques in our own country? The answer we often hear is, It’s our tradition. But how long will tradition remain an excuse for oppression? Look at Deoband history, founded in 1866; this seminary is still rooted in the same ideology that once inspired the Taliban. But can we really turn a blind eye to this truth? Some argue it’s all about geopolitics and vested interests. Fair enough, but is it ever justifiable to trample humanity in the name of interests?"

Another netizen wrote, "We are running around like headless chickens, Javed Sahab. There is no guardrail in sight. A community of over 250 million people neither has proper leadership nor proper representation. We are on our own and doing what we know in the moment, for lack of knowing any better. Hosting the Taliban is the worst thing that these so-called leaders could have done. We have to stand up for what is the right thing to do to break the shackles and develop the community." One of the netizens wrote, "National interest is above all moral ideology. Who governs Afghanistan is for the Afghans to decide. India needs a strong foothold in Afghanistan and to work with whoever is in control. Get out of your pseudo-hypocritical armchair ideology."