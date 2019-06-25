'I had to lose weight and then gain weight', Salman Khan reveals his toughest role till date

During an interaction with a daily, Salman Khan was asked about his challenging role till date and the actor revealed that one film which even fans would agree has been a tough one.

After entertaining masses with his latest outing Bharat, Salman Khan has decided to entertain them more but on social media. The superstar has been spilling secrets of how age is just a number and he will always be one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. Salman has been sharing photos and videos from his workout sessions much to the excitement of the fans. From lifting security guards with his legs, beating a horse in a race to doing leg splits like a boss, Salman has done it all!

Reports have it, Salman is undergoing a physical transformation before shooting for the younger parts of himself in his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. However, during a recent interaction with Bombay Times, when the superstar was asked about his most challenging roles, he revealed Sultan! Salman said, "That has been my most challenging film so far, physically. I had to lose weight and then gain weight, and the cycle continued."

He concluded by saying, "When I was not shooting, I would be in the gym. It was physically demanding and thus, the most challenging as an actor."

Meanwhile, before kickstarting the promotions of his latest release, Bharat, Salman had shot for Dabangg 3 in his birthplace Indore along with Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The superstar even shot for the item song in Mumbai along with Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain at a popular studio. Directed by Prabhudheva, this film marks the reunion of Salman with actor-choreographer-filmmaker after a decade.

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.