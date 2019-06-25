'I had to lose weight and then gain weight', Salman Khan reveals his toughest role till date

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'New beginnings': Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy, share adorable post

Meet Alpesh Rathod, cracked NEET successfully, his MBBS admission got cancelled after one year due to…

Nijjar killing: US confirms intelligence from Five Eyes nations helped link India to Khalistani leader's death

Noida: Woman slaps, grabs collar of society president for tearing missing dog poster; watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

First photo out: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha look adorable, pose with Navraj Hans in viral photo from Sangeet night

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'New beginnings': Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur announce pregnancy, share adorable post

10 Indian superfoods with low GI for weight loss and diabetes

10 Snakes with longest fangs in wild

8 most educated Bollywood celebrities

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

India Creates History, Claims ICC No.1 Ranking In All 3 Formats; Became 2nd Team After SA To Do This

India-Canada Row: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Answers Question On His Allegations Against India

India-Canada Row: NIA Confiscates Properties Of Khalistanis Nijjar And Pannun In Punjab

Vivek Agnihotri claims some people wanted more Indians to die in Covid-19 pandemic: 'They only showed Hindu funerals...'

'Driving in Delhi is like a death wish': Trevor Noah leaves audience in splits at India debut

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann grooves to Navraj Hans' songs, sangeet videos go viral

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'I had to lose weight and then gain weight', Salman Khan reveals his toughest role till date

During an interaction with a daily, Salman Khan was asked about his challenging role till date and the actor revealed that one film which even fans would agree has been a tough one.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2019, 08:17 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After entertaining masses with his latest outing Bharat, Salman Khan has decided to entertain them more but on social media. The superstar has been spilling secrets of how age is just a number and he will always be one of the fittest actors we have in Bollywood. Salman has been sharing photos and videos from his workout sessions much to the excitement of the fans. From lifting security guards with his legs, beating a horse in a race to doing leg splits like a boss, Salman has done it all!

Reports have it, Salman is undergoing a physical transformation before shooting for the younger parts of himself in his upcoming film, Dabangg 3. However, during a recent interaction with Bombay Times, when the superstar was asked about his most challenging roles, he revealed Sultan! Salman said, "That has been my most challenging film so far, physically. I had to lose weight and then gain weight, and the cycle continued."

He concluded by saying, "When I was not shooting, I would be in the gym. It was physically demanding and thus, the most challenging as an actor."

Meanwhile, before kickstarting the promotions of his latest release, Bharat, Salman had shot for Dabangg 3 in his birthplace Indore along with Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The superstar even shot for the item song in Mumbai along with Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain at a popular studio. Directed by Prabhudheva, this film marks the reunion of Salman with actor-choreographer-filmmaker after a decade. 

Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: India dethrone Pakistan to become world No.1 ODI team with 5-wicket win over Australia

WhatsApp lets users create groups without names now: Know how it works

'Dhoni didn't sacrifice....': Sreesanth's blunt response to Gautam Gambhir's ‘No.3’ remark on India legend

Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar rakes up Jammu and Kashmir in UNGA, India's right to reply on Saturday

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's wedding, Sania Mirza pens adorable note for bride-to-be: 'My turn to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE