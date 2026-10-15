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‘I had hernia, shoulder messed up...’: Salman Khan reveals how Sultan left him with multiple health issues| Watch

Salman Khan has spoken about the injuries and health problems he suffered while shooting Sultan, saying they affected his physique.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST

‘I had hernia, shoulder messed up...’: Salman Khan reveals how Sultan left him with multiple health issues| Watch
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Salman Khan has addressed the trolling he received over his physical appearance during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 9.

The actor reflected on his health struggles and said several injuries over the years had affected his body. He specifically linked many of his problems to the physical demands of his 2016 film Sultan.

Talking about his viral shirtless appearance on Bigg Boss 20, Salman said, “For the people who have been die-hard fans of shirtless me, okay, there was a phase in my life because of a lot of injuries and stuff like that. It was unfair on them. No matter how old you are, it is unfair on them to see me like that.”

‘All this came up from Sultan’

Salman recalled the injuries he suffered while working on Sultan and listed several health problems he has faced.

He said, “My head was broken, had some hernia, some stuff here, and a shoulder messed up. And, this all came up from Sultan.”

The actor added, “Knee and back, and then the trigeminal neuralgia and the aneurysm. But, that is not any justification for how I was looking then, you know?”

Sultan required Salman to undergo intense physical training for his role as a wrestler. He said the injuries and health issues that followed had an impact on his ability to maintain the physique that audiences had become used to seeing.

Why Salman feels pressure to stay fit

Salman also explained why maintaining his physical appearance has remained important to him.

He said many young people look at him as an inspiration and compare his fitness with that of their fathers. According to the actor, they sometimes question their fathers by saying, “If he is looking like this, then why can't you?”

At the same time, Salman acknowledged that many people in the film industry are fitter than him.

Salman hit back at Bigg Boss 20 trolls

The discussion comes after Salman faced trolling over his appearance during Bigg Boss 20. During a Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the actor directly addressed comments about his age, weight and physique.

He questioned, “What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality?”

Responding to comments that he had gained weight, Salman said, “Bhai mota ho gaya hai. Kar lo na troll, ye lo (He has become fat. Come on, troll me).”

He then removed his hat, jacket and T-shirt, challenging those criticising his body. Salman also told the trolls, “Pehle apne aap ko dekho” (First look at yourself).

The actor urged people to focus on their own lives and the health of their parents instead of body-shaming others.

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