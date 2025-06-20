The actress we are talking about is none other than Moushumi Chatterjee, who became a superstar after marriage, working with some of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vinod Mehra, among others.

The glamorous avatar that actresses adopt to spice up their appearance on the silver screen is nothing new. Since the 70s, actresses have not shied away from showing off a little skin if the character demands it. However, there was one actress of this era who, for the longest time, avoided wearing even short dresses or deep-neck blouses. The actress we are talking about is none other than Moushumi Chatterjee, who became a superstar after marriage, working with some of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, including Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, and Vinod Mehra, among others.

Moushumi Chatterjee broke down over wearing a backless blouse in a movie

Moushumi Chatterjee achieved a lot of wealth and fame, but she always stood up for her values and insisted on maintaining personal boundaries. Moushumi Chatterjee had a rule that she would never wear short clothes. In films, she is mostly dressed in either a saree or a simple suit.

Why did Moushumi Chatterjee agree to do the film?

Moushumi Chatterjee, in an interview with Filmfare, once shared how she was once given a deep-neck blouse and a ghagra to wear on a film set, a fact that deeply upset her. "Seeing those clothes, I felt as if I had become naked. I started crying and made a call to my husband, that please send me back to Kolkata. I don't want to work here. They have taken away all my clothes. And he came running and made me understand that it was alright, and then I completed the film," she said.

The design Moushumi Chatterjee spoke about was made by costume designer Mani J. Rabadi.

Moushumi Chatterjee also rejected the lead role in Jaya Bachchan starrer, Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Guddi, as she was asked to wear a short skirt in it.

