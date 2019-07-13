'I grab my wife and kiss her': Ranveer Singh talks about his first reaction on seeing Deepika Padukone after long trip

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot last year. The couple was in a relationship for six years before they took a plunge. Deepika and Ranveer, throughout the period of dating, and now marriage, have been giving major relationship goals.

The two have always managed to leave fans in awe of their PDA for each other. Ranveer Singh, in another cute statement about his wife Deepika Padukone, ended up revealing that he kisses his wife after a long trip. He revealed so in an interview with Femina. “I grab my wife and kiss her,” said Ranveer in the video which seemed like an excerpt from the interview.

This has of course, left DeepVeer fans on cloud nine. They cannot stop gushing over Ranveer's comment, and wish to show their affection for him in any way possible for making the statement. “I want to kiss him for this!,” wrote a fan.

Watch the video here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked together on screen for the third time with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat (2018). The two are now paired as husband-wife in Ranveer's next film 83. The real-life couple played husband and wife for a brief time in Arjun Kapoor's Finding Fanny.